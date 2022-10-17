The Ethiopian government has said it will take control of airports and federal government facilities from the rebel-held Tigray region, which it accuses of colluding with hostile foreign actors to violate its airspace.

In Monday's statement, Addis Ababa said the move will help safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity. It added that controlling airports would also enable the government to expedite humanitarian aid to people in need.

"These measures are necessitated not only by the repeated attacks by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) but also by its active collusion with these hostile foreign powers," the statement said without mentioning who the foreign powers are.

The government said while pursuing objectives of securing its territorial integrity and sovereignty it is also committed to the peaceful resolution of the conflict through the African Union-led peace talks.

Addis Ababa’s statement comes barely a day after officials in its restive rebel-held Tigray region said they are ready to abide by calls from the African Union for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

READ MORE: Aid worker killed in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Ethiopia situation 'spiralling out of control'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Monday, saying the country was being torn apart by war.