The British government has axed almost all of its debt-fuelled tax cuts unveiled last month to avert fresh markets chaos, in a humiliating climbdown for embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The shock move on Monday by new finance chief Jeremy Hunt, parachuted into the job on Friday to replace sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, leaves Truss' position in a precarious state after a series of embarrassing U-turns.

Hunt estimated the tax changes would raise about $36 billion (£32 billion) per year, after economists estimated the government faced a $68.5 billion (£60-billion) black hole.

He also warned of tough spending cuts.

The finance minister said no government could control markets - but stressed his action would give certainty over public finances and help secure growth.

"We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced... three weeks ago," Hunt said in a televised statement, conceding last month's budget from his predecessor had harmed the public purse.

"The most important objective for our country right now is stability," he added in a contrite statement, ahead of setting out further details in parliament later on Monday.

Scrapped plans