Roadside bomb blast kills UN peacekeepers in northern Mali
Mali has long struggled with a militant insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.
Since 2013, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have claimed the lives of 74 UN peacekeepers. / Reuters Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
October 17, 2022

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and four injured in northern Mali by a highway bomb, the UN mission has said.

"Two MINUSMA #peacekeepers were killed today, 17 October, when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device during a #mine search and detection patrol in #Tessalit, Kidal region", MINUSMA wrote in the Twitter post on Monday.

It added that four others were "seriously injured".

MINUSMA - the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali - said that since the beginning of its mission in 2013, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have claimed the lives of 74 peacekeepers.

Mali has long struggled with a terrorist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Mines and IEDs are among the terorists weapons of choice. They can explode on impact or be detonated remotely.

A report by MINUSMA found that IEDs and mines killed 103 people and injured 297 in Mali last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
