Pilots at Eurowings have begun a three-day strike, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The strike action began on Monday and is set to continue until Wednesday, according to a statement by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit.

Lufthansa Group's low-cost airline has asked passengers to check the current status of their flight online before travelling to the airport.

"Eurowings deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers and is doing everything possible to minimise the impact of the strike action on them," it said in a statement.

In the early hours of Monday, 185 flights to and from the Dusseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, and Stuttgart airports were cancelled.

