More than half of the flood victims in Pakistan’s worst-hit Sindh province have returned to their homes over the past three weeks as the waters there gradually receded, officials said.

The announcement came on Monday as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the district of Jaccobabad in Sindh, from where he was traveling to the town of Sohbatpur in another flood-stricken province, Balochistan, his office said.

Floodwaters are gradually receding in both provinces and elsewhere in Pakistan, engulfed since mid-June in unprecedented monsoon rains and floods that have killed 1,719 people in the impoverished South Asian country.

At one point in August, more than half a million people were living in tents across Pakistan.

The disaster management agency in Sindh said currently a little over 200,000 people are living in relief camps in the province, where the floods have affected 12 million people and killed 780.

The Indus River, which caused much of the devastations in Sindh, is now at normal levels, though authorities say it will take another two months to completely drain the water.

