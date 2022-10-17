WORLD
2 MIN READ
Swedish parliament elects right-wing PM Kristersson
Ulf Kristersson was elected after he announced a deal to form a three-party government between his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.
Swedish parliament elects right-wing PM Kristersson
Kristersson was elected with 176 votes in favour and 173 against. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
October 17, 2022

Swedish conservative leader Ulf Kristersson has been elected Prime Minister in parliament in a vote that saw the right-wing backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time.

Kristersson was elected on Monday with 176 votes in favour and 173 against, after he announced on Friday a deal to form a three-party government between his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals, supported in parliament by their key ally the Sweden Democrats.

The coalition plans to cut taxes, cap benefits, tighten immigration rules and give police more powers as part of a policy deal with the Sweden Democrats, which is now the biggest party on the right after September's election.

Until 2018, no party would have anything to do with the Sweden Democrats.

But their message that decades of over-generous immigration policies are behind a surge in shooting and gang crime has struck a chord with voters.

RECOMMENDED

Successive governments have toughened immigration rules over the last decade, but the new coalition will move even further to the right.

Asylum status will be temporary and the government plans to make it harder for new immigrants to get benefits. There will also be a review of inducements for voluntary repatriation "with a particular focus on those who have not integrated". 

On crime, police will be able to take tougher measures against criminal gangs and sentences for gang crimes will be longer. 

READ MORE:Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish election

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach