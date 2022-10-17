Around 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated in Victoria state as a flood emergency continues across parts of Australia’s southeast, an official has said.

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said on Monday Victoria faced “some serious flooding” with more rain forecast for late this week.

“It’s quite likely we’ll see a flood peak happen and waters recede, followed by another peak, as different river systems come together,” Watt told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“So this is a very serious situation and the reports I’m getting is we … could be looking at up to 9,000 homes inundated in northern Victoria and potentially close to about 34,000 homes in Victoria either inundated or isolated,” Watt added.

Victoria is the worst-affected state with some towns experiencing the highest river peaks in decades. The states of New South Wales and Tasmania were also experiencing flooding in an emergency that began last week.

Two people drowned and two were reported missing in Victoria and New South Wales in the past week.

The latest fatality was a 71-year-old man found dead Saturday in floodwaters in the backyard of his home in Rochester, a central Victorian town about 180 kilometres (110 miles) north of the state capital Melbourne.

READ MORE:Heavy rains trigger flood warnings in southeast Australia

'Threat of major flooding'

Tim Wiebusch, chief operating officer at Victoria State Emergency Service, estimated 85 percent of Rochester had been flooded by the overflowing Campaspe River at the weekend.