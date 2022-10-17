Oil prices rose in thin trade in early Asian hours on Monday as the US dollar's strength eased while investors awaited data from China to gauge demand at the world's top crude oil importer.

Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $92.48 a barrel by 0019 GMT, recovering from a 6.4 percent fall last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.34 a barrel, up 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, after a 7.6 percent decline last week.

Oil found support from a combination of factors, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's comments at the Party Congress that reassured accommodative policies for the economy, a positive sign for demand outlook, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

"US dollar index futures were lower today, which also provided a rebounding opportunity for the oil markets," she added. A weaker dollar makes oil more affordable for holders of other currencies.

China is expected to release trade and economic data this week. Although its third-quarter GDP growth could rebound from the previous quarter, Xi's stringent Covid-19 policy has the world's No. 2 economy facing what will most likely be its worst-performing year in almost half a century.

