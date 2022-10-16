Türkiye has denied involvement in an incident where Greece found dozens of migrants close to its northern border with the country.

On Saturday, Greek police said that they have rescued a group of 92 migrants who were discovered naked and believed to have crossed into Greek territory from Türkiye.

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in a statement on Sunday condemned Greece for spreading disinformation and their lack of respect for refugees by posting their pictures in such circumstances.

"Greece has shown once again to the entire world that it does not respect the dignity of refugees by posting these oppressed people’s pictures it has deported after extorting their personal possessions," he said in a Twitter statement.

READ MORE: Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

"We urge Greece to abandon its harsh treatment of refugees as soon as possible, to cease its baseless and false charges against Türkiye, and to deliver the dignity of government."

Replying to a tweet by Notis Mitarachi, Greek Minister of Migration, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli also strongly condemned the accusations.