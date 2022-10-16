The Lebanese army has said that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries, an accusation Israel denied.

Sunday's statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred metres inside Lebanese waters and that authorities were discussing the violations with a United Nations Interim Force.

An Israeli military statement said there "was no crossing of Lebanese maritime border" by its forces.

Lebanon and Israel last week signalled their approval of a deal brokered by Washington laying out their respective maritime rights.