Lebanon says Israeli gunboats violated its territorial waters
Lebanese authorities are discussing the alleged violation with a United Nations Interim Force on the heels of the maritime border deal between the two countries.
A base for UN peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon sits in Ras Naqura between Lebanon and Israel. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
October 16, 2022

The Lebanese army has said that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries, an accusation Israel denied.

Sunday's statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred metres inside Lebanese waters and that authorities were discussing the violations with a United Nations Interim Force.

An Israeli military statement said there "was no crossing of Lebanese maritime border" by its forces.

Lebanon and Israel last week signalled their approval of a deal brokered by Washington laying out their respective maritime rights.

If finalised, the agreement - hailed by all three parties involved as a historic achievement - would mark a diplomatic departure from decades of war and hostility as well as opening the door to offshore energy exploration.

Lebanon has for years accused Israel of violating its airspace with drones and jet planes engaged in reconnaissance activities. Beirut had also formally complained over the years to the UN Security Council.

Israel has also struck alleged Iranian targets in Syria by flying its jets through Lebanese airspace, Lebanese officials say.

SOURCE:Reuters
