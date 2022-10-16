The death toll from a fire that ripped through a Thailand nightclub in early August has risen to 25, officials have said, with eight victims still receiving medical treatment.

Chonburi province's public relations office said the latest victim was a woman who died at a local hospital on Sunday. Local media reported she was 26.

Eight people remain in eight different hospitals with two of them on ventilators, a statement said. Around 40 people were injured in the inferno, all of them believed to be Thai.

The blaze broke out on August 5 at nightclub Mountain B in Thailand's eastern Chonburi province, roughly 150 kilometres southeast of Bangkok.

