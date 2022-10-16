Oman's energy ministry has said that OPEC+ decisions are based on purely economic considerations, realities of supply and demand in the market.

The OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day "is in line with the group's previous decisions in terms of being based on market data and its variables", and it was important and necessary to reassure the market and support stability, the ministry said on Sunday.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which include Russia, lowered its production target by 2 million barrels per day when they met on October 5.