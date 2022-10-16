A Palestinian who was shot and critically injured by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank has died of his wounds.

Several Palestinians were injured and two were in critical condition on Saturday after Israeli troops stormed the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, southwest of Nablus.

As usual, the Palestinian civilians pelted stones on heavily armed Israeli soldiers who carry out raids under the cover of armored personnel carriers.

The two severely injured Palestinians were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Salfit where 30-year-old Mujahed Daoud died of a bullet-inflicted chest wound, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said the killings happened when Israeli forces entered the town and tried to seize agricultural machinery from farmers working off their land.

The Israeli military said Palestinians had started "a violent riot" near the town and soldiers who had been operating there used live fire "to stop the suspects".

