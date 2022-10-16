Thousands of Tunisians have demonstrated in the capital Tunis, denouncing a power grab by President Kais Saied and demanding accountability for the country's long-running economic crisis.

Protesters in central Tunis on Saturday chanted, "Down, down", "Revolution against dictator Kais" and "The coup will fall."

The march was organised by the National Salvation Front, a coalition of opposition parties including the Ennahdha that had dominated Tunisia's parliament before its dissolution by Saied.

Ali Laarayedh, Tunisia's former prime minister and a senior Ennahdha official, told the AFP news agency that the protest was an expression of "anger at the state of affairs under Kais Saied".

"We are telling him to leave."

Upcoming parliament vote

Saied fired prime minister and assumed all executive power in July last year and later through a constitution consolidated his grip over the country.

Saied's move was welcomed by some Tunisians tired of what they saw as a fractious and corrupt system established after the 2011 revolution that ousted late dictator Zine El Abidine Ali.

But a worsening economic situation, compounded by supply shortages in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, has agitated many in the North African country of 12 million.

If Saied stays, "Tunisia will have no future," said Laarayedh, citing growing despair, poverty and unemployment.