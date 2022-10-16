The US has said that Iran was accountable for the safety of Americans held at Evin prison, after fire and clashes erupted at the Tehran facility.

"Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately," State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted on Saturday, adding that Washington was following reports on the incident "with urgency."

US reaction came after online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week.

"The situation is currently completely under control," the IRNA news agency said, reporting at least eight injured.

The facility in northern Tehran holds American Siamak Namazi and other foreign detainees.

The incident came as the country is being rocked with protests for the fifth week over the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody.

