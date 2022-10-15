Suspected militants have killed at least three soldiers and eight civilian auxiliaries in an attack in Burkina Faso's volatile north, security sources told the AFP news agency.

The soldiers, who were patrolling with the auxiliaries, were caught in an ambush in the district of Bouroum, said one source on Saturday.

Another source, confirming the attack, said the toll could rise, adding that two people were still unaccounted for.

The ambush had happened near Silmangue, in Namentenga province, the source said.

The latest attack comes after a September 30 coup that ousted Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba -- who himself seized power in January -- and a day after 34-year-old captain Ibrahim Traore was named as his successor as transitional president.

Decades of unrest