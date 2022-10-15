WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia bus accident causes deaths, injuries
Bus overturns on Pan-American Highway in southwestern region, leaving at least 20 dead and 15 injured, police say.
Colombia bus accident causes deaths, injuries
It took rescue workers from the police and fire departments nine hours to set the vehicle upright, evacuate the injured and recover the dead. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 15, 2022

At least 20 people have died and 15 others were injured when a bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway in southwestern Colombia, police said.

The bus was travelling on Saturday between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 320 kilometres to the northeast when the incident occurred.

Local media said the bus had been close to tumbling down a mountainside, but had come to a halt against a barrier.

"Unfortunately, we have a toll of 20 people dead," said Captain Albertland Agudelo of the Narino department traffic police.

Among the injured were a three-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy.

RECOMMENDED

Possible 'mechanical failure'

Investigators are looking at possible "mechanical failures in the brake system," Colonel Oscar Lamprea, director of traffic and transportation in the area, said in a message to reporters.

A preliminary report said the driver lost control after coming out of a curve in a foggy area.

It took rescue workers from the police and fire departments nine hours to set the vehicle upright, evacuate the injured and recover the dead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank