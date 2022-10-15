Clashes between rival groups in Sudan's West Kordofan state have killed at least five people and wounded nine others, the army has said.

Violence erupted a day earlier between members of rival ethnic Nuba and Misseriya people in the town of Lagawa, in the country's far south, an army statement said on Saturday.

"Two people were killed and four wounded from the Misseriya, while three others were killed and five wounded from the Nuba," said the statement, also reporting incidents of looting and houses set on fire.

READ MORE: Sudan 'close' to a national consensus: army chief

Security forces intervened to contain the violence, evacuate the wounded and secure key facilities, the statement added.

The latest violence comes as Sudan grapples with deepening political unrest and a spiralling economic crisis since last year's military coup, led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

Frequent ethnic clashes