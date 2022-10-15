At least ten Palestinians have been injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said two of the injured from Saturday's incident were in critical condition.

The casualties occurred when an Israeli military force raided the village of Qarawet Bani-Hassan, west of Salfit city, triggering clashes with local residents, according to witnesses.

Local journalist Maen Rayan said that the violence erupted after Israeli forces prevented villagers from reaching their fields to harvest their olive crops.