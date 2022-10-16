Türkiye has received messages of condolence from around the world over a coal mine blast that killed at least 41 people.

At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

A total of 11 wounded workers are under treatment in hospitals.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said support will be immediately extended to the wounded workers, as well as the families of those who lost their lives.

While search and rescue efforts have been completed and coal production at the mine suspended, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said prosecutors are continuing with the investigation.

Erdogan thanked "all the friendly countries, their peoples and international organisations for sharing our grief and expressing solidarity."

Iran

Nasser Kanani, Iran's Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, wished “divine mercy” for those who died in the incident, patience for their families and a speedy recovery for the injured miners.

He also conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as the "friendly and fraternal" Turkish nation and government.

Dominican Republic

Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez expressed regrets over the tragic incident on Twitter, saying: "Our condolences and solidarity to the relatives, the people and the government of Türkiye."

Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister in a statement said: “Our prayers and thoughts are with the grieving families of the deceased miners in the tragic accident in Bartin province, Türkiye.

We wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Bolivia

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry expressed its “heartfelt condolences” to the victims of the mine blast. “It also sympathises with the injured after this tragic accident and hopes for their speedy recovery.”

Libya

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush also extended condolences to her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu over a phone call.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also sent a condolence message to Erdogan for the mine explosion, conveying his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives. He also wished healing for the wounded.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a message of condolences for those who lost their lives due to the mine explosion in Türkiye.

"I learned with deep sadness the news that a mining explosion occurred in the Amasra district of Bartin. I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter in Turkish.

Russia