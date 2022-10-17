Rival Palestinian factions have agreed on a reconciliation deal that aims to resolve 15 years of division by calling for new elections in the occupied Palestinian territories within a year after months of talks mediated by Algeria. Palestinians so far carry both hope and skepticism towards the reconciliation effort after previous promises of elections have failed to materialise.

The agreement was signed on Thursday in Algeria's capital by senior Fatah leader Azzam al Ahmad, Chief of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniya and the secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Talal Naji.

In an exclusive interview with TRT Arabi, Haniya said that the Algiers Declaration would contribute to the Palestinian people’s unity against the occupation.

“The most important thing for Palestinian people to be able to resist the occupation and to stand up tall is for the Palestinian administration and people to be united,” Haniya said.

In a statement published on Thursday, Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was pleased with the outcome of the of the conference of national reconciliation between the Palestinian factions.

"We appreciate Algeria's contributions to the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process that Türkiye has always supported," the ministry's statement said.

"We view that the declaration adopted at the end of the conference constitutes a suitable basis for the final unification of the Palestinian factions and we wish that the steps enlisted in the declaration, particularly holding of the elections, will be implemented."

But what is different about this deal compared to previous ones?

Kamel Hawwash, British-Palestinian activist, originally from Jerusalem, and Chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign as well as a founding member of the British Palestinian Policy Council, says that Algeria’s mediation could potentially make a difference this time around.

“The Algerians have said they will set up a follow-up committee, Arabs and Palestinians and Algerians, to follow up on the implementation of the deal,” Hawwash tells TRT World.

Under the deal, elections will take place for the presidency and for the Palestinian Legislative Council, which acts as a parliament for Palestinians in the occupied territories.

It also requires elections for the Palestinian National Council (PNC), a parliament for Palestinians including the millions-strong diaspora. The deal also recognised the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole representative of the Palestinian people.

Hawwash says that another force for change could come from a new conference that will be held by and for Palestinians on November 5.

“It will very much be a cause for pushing elections for the Palestine National Council and rebuilding the PLO and will be held both on the ground in Ramallah and Gaza and will link Palestinians to show a popular demand for elections,” Hawwash explains.

“This push is coming from the bottom-up with the promise to continue to pressure for proper elections so that there is representation for 14 million Palestinians.”

The challenges ahead

The main focus of November’s conference will be the Palestine National Council because, as Hawwash explains, it should be the top body in the State of Palestine. But currently, it is not.

Candidates elected to the Palestine National Council would then be elected to smaller bodies - the Central Council and then the executive committee, which is the PLO.

Hawwash says that the PNC is an important democratic body because people are able to elect their representatives. He says the PNC should be the first body to hold elections.

“The point is that the base should be the Palestine National Council, which should decide what the role of the Palestinian National Authority should be, or whether the body even needs to exist. But that's side-lined completely by the current leadership and it effectively operates without reference to that top body,” Hawwash explains.

The Palestinian National Authority, which is the Fatah-controlled government body that exercises partial civil control over parts of the occupied West Bank, is a post-Oslo Accords body and so is the Palestinian Legislative Council, which was established to increase accountability in the Palestinian National Authority.