UK's new finance minister has warned of tax hikes to come as he admitted to "mistakes" made by his short-lived predecessor in a disastrous budget.

Jeremy Hunt was making his first comments to media on Saturday following his appointment as chancellor of the exchequer by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"We will have some very difficult decisions ahead," Hunt told Sky News, warning that "all government departments" face spending restraint.

"And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want. Some taxes will go up," he added.

READ MORE: British government takes U-turn on tax plan amid backlash

'There were mistakes'