Iran has called on the European Union to adopt a "realistic approach" regarding the protests over Mahsa Amini's death as the bloc prepares to impose new sanctions on Tehran.

EU countries on Wednesday agreed to level new sanctions over the "crackdown" during a month of demonstrations over Amini's death.

"We recommend that Europeans look at the issue with a realistic approach," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call on Friday.

"Iran is not the land of velvet or colour coups," Amirabdollahian continued in his call with Borrell, in reference to Western-backed protest movements in Europe and elsewhere.

Borrell meanwhile stressed that "people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights".

"Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released," he tweeted on Friday, adding that "internet access and accountability are needed".

Western "hypocrisy"