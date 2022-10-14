Israeli troops have killed a Palestinian man near Beit El illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.

"A Palestinian fired towards Beit-El, wounding one of its residents, and was shot dead by Israeli soldiers who were in the area," the military spokesperson alleged on Friday.

Earlier, Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians including a doctor in a raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Dr Abdullah al Ahmad "succumbed to a bullet wound that pierced his head, fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers", the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry spokesman told AFP that another Palestinian, Mateen Debaya, was also killed in the raid on the city's refugee camp, with five others wounded.

Hamas and Fatah movements said both Palestinians were fighters.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said PM Mohammed Shtayyeh was mourning the doctor "shot dead by Israeli forces while he was trying to rescue casualties".

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian president's spokesperson, said Israel had "crossed all red lines" and the Palestinian Authority would not allow the situation to continue.