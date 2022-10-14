Russia's President Vladimir Putin has thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Ankara's peace efforts in Ukraine.

Erdogan played "a significant role" in organising an exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev and in the signing of the Ukraine grain deal, Putin said on Friday, speaking at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, where the two leaders held a meeting on Thursday.

Erdogan played "a significant role in a number of issues, including exchanges (of war prisoners)," he said, adding that the Turkish president was "personally involved in these issues, for which we are grateful."

"He was an active participant in reaching a deal on the export of grain (from Ukraine). This grain goes to the poorest countries or goes in a minimum amount. We discussed this during negotiations yesterday. He said it is necessary to structure flows so that they go to the poorest countries," said Putin.

He also expressed Moscow's appreciation for Ankara's peace mediation amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that the UAE also offered its help and worked to reconcile the two warring countries.

Putin underlined that Russia remains open to peace talks with Ukraine, pointing to negotiations held in Istanbul earlier this year, when he said the two countries came close to finding a compromise.

He added that Russia was not aiming to destroy Ukraine and that its "special military operation" was launched to deal with military challenges.

"What is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly, but we would have received all the same in worse conditions later. So, we're doing everything right," he stressed.

