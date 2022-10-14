The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest shooting incident is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials have said.

"The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh," Governor Roy Cooper said at the same news conference on Friday.

"This is senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence."

Two more people were wounded in the Thursday night shooting, the motive of which remains under investigation, Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson told a news conference in the state capital.

She said the fatalities included a 29-year-old off-duty police officer who was on his way to work. The four other victims were a 16-year-old boy and three women aged 35, 49 and 52.

A 59-year-old woman also remained hospitalised in critical condition.

The shooter, who was identified only as a white male, opened fire in the state capital Raleigh on and near a popular walking trail called the Neuse River Greenway.

Patterson and other officials gave few details of how the mass shooting unfolded.

After an hours long standoff in a house, the boy suspect was shot and taken into custody, and is now in hospital in critical condition, police said.

"My heart is heavy because we don't have answers as to why this tragedy occurred," Patterson said.