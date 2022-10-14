A top European Union (EU) court has ruled in favour of barring women with headscarves from entering workplaces, saying that the ban does not constitute discrimination if it is part of a wider restriction applied to all workers.

The decision has been criticised by rights activists, with some calling it a violation of "free choice, expression, belief, and their (women's) bodily autonomy."

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) refers to the case of a woman who took a company to court for dismissing her application for an internship after she had refused to take her headscarf off to comply with company policy.

It is only the latest in a string of controversial rulings and laws that European Muslims say discriminate against them.

The firm says it has a neutrality rule that means no head covering is allowed, whether it is beanies, caps or headscarves.

The woman took the case to a Belgian labour court, which sought the opinion of the CJEU.

"The internal rule of an undertaking prohibiting the visible wearing of religious, philosophical or spiritual signs does not constitute direct discrimination if it is applied to all workers in a general and undifferentiated way," judges said.

But rights activists and legal experts have previously punched holes in the court's "neutrality" argument.

According to Human Rights Watch, the neutrality reasoning "has previously been used to justify similar public sector bans and this extends that logic to the private sector, opening the door to widespread employment discrimination."

"The court’s reasoning that allowing religious dress could harm a business's ability to operate rests on the flawed logic that a client’s objections to employees wearing religious dress can legitimately trump employees’ rights," senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, Hillary Margolis, wrote in June last year while responding to a similar rulings on cases heard by courts in Germany.

In its latest ruling, the CJEU states that “religion and belief” must be treated as a single ground for discrimination in order to avoid undermining the general principle enshrined in EU law for equal treatment in employment and occupation.