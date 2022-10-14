Brazil's presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is currently leading incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in polls ahead of an October 30 runoff vote, leading many to speculate the country will be next to join Latin America's political shift to the left.

Lula is leading with 51 percent voter support against Bolsonaro's 43 percent, according to a survey by pollster IPEC published on Wednesday.

The poll echoes what many experts anticipate: that Lula will win by a small margin, such as 51 to 49 percent or 52 to 48 percent.

“I think this is a correct prediction. Of course, it is harder to know whether Bolsonaro will accept the result and what can happen if he does not,” Diego Sanchez-Ancochea, the head of Oxford University’s Department of International Development, tells TRT World.

However, Director of the Brazilian Studies Programme at Oxford University, Andreza De Souza Santos, warns that the election is not predictable as polls showed Lula ahead but the numbers in the first round were much closer than what was anticipated.

Bolsonaro voters could be underrepresented in the polls as some hide their vote on purpose or discredit research institutions and refuse to respond, De Souza Santos told TRT World.

“There was also an intense last minute campaign with many votes shifting for Bolsonaro, particularly in churches,” said De Souza Santos.

But if the polls are correct and Lula is elected president he joins a list of growing left-leaning presidential candidates elected in the region including Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first ever left-wing president-elect.

Leftist calls for change

Many experts including Sanchez-Ancochea are not surprised by this shift from one ideology to another as electors look for politicians that respond to their growing discontent.

“I think the Latin American electorate is generally upset with the lack of development and high levels of inequality and is looking for candidates who can offer some responses to those challenges,” Sanchez-Ancochea said.

Over the last few years each country’s spiralling economic situation, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has caused widespread poverty and inequality that many blame on their incumbent right-leaning governments.

Fellow expert and Michigan State University’s Associate Professor, Edward Murphy tells TRT World that “in most countries, there is a profound disgust with living conditions and the political environment so in this context, leftist calls for change resonate for many.”

A similar shift to the left, dubbed “the pink tide” occurred in 1998 when many governments witnessed the victory of politicians from left wing parties, such as Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez, Brazil’s Lula and Bolivia’s Evo Morales.

The pink tide referred to a move away from the neoliberal economic model toward more progressive economic and social policies.

“The pro-free market neoliberal model, so powerful in the 1990s and 2000s, never developed sufficient levels of popular support. The model produced crises and inequities that were unsustainable,” Murphy explained.

“The so-called pink tide governments did not necessarily overcome these problems, yet they were in power when Latin American exports were highly valued. In general, they were able to use the taxes from these exports to support redistributive policies, as Lula did in Brazil,” he added.

While the 2000’s wave was “heavily sponsored by the commodity boom cycle and China’s growth,” De Souza Santos warns “this time, a new tax policy may be needed and taxing the super rich (and politically strong) won’t be easy.”

Reemergence of the ‘Pink Tide’

This recent resurgence of the pink tide was kicked off by Mexico in 2018 with the election of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. A year later, Argentinans voted member of the centre-left, Peronist faction within the Justicialist Party, Alberto Fernandez to power.

In 2020, Bolivia’s Luis Arce and the leftist Movement Toward Socialism party won the presidential and legislative elections in a landslide. Then in 2021, elementary school teacher Pedro Castillo became president of Peru, Xiomara Castro of Honduras and Gabriel Boric of Chile.

Many experts agree that overall this new left tilt is not as consistent as it was in the early 2000s as the current group of presidents differ on various fronts from economic policy to democratic values.