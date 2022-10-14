Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have slammed "unacceptable" comments from French leader Emmanuel Macron, on the decades-long conflict between Baku and Yerevan.

The French leader's remarks "show a lack of understanding of the course of the conflict," Putin said on Friday during a meeting of leaders of Commonwealth of Independent States members in Kazakhstan.

He added that Macron's accusations "sounded incorrect" and were "unacceptable".

"There will be an opportunity" to "discuss" this with Macron, Putin said as he also invited the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Russia for talks "at any time, in any place".

"Russia has always sincerely sought to resolve any conflicts, including issues related to Karabakh," he said.

Macron's comments

In comments to French television on Wednesday, Macron accused Russia of "destabilising" and "seeking to create disorder" in the Caucasus.