Türkiye has the capacity already to be an energy hub for natural gas headed to Europe, as proposed by Russia’s president earlier this week, has said the Turkish foreign minister.

Türkiye is ready to become "an energy hub for determining gas prices," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in Istanbul on on Friday, alongside his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

A project to make Türkiye an energy hub would require additional investments that need to be worked out, he added.

On the sidelines of a meeting in Kazakhstan this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about how the countries can work jointly on building a natural gas hub in Türkiye's Thrace region.

Cavusoglu also said Putin “says that gas deliveries from Russia to European countries that want to buy (gas) can be done via Türkiye. He wants Türkiye to be a hub along these lines."

