Authorities have scrapped a rule granting voting rights to new residents of India-administered Kashmir after widespread anger among political parties, who labelled it a bid to change the demographics of the country's only Muslim-majority region.

The rule scrapped on Thursday had been introduced just two days earlier in one district of 20 in the region.

It had allowed Indians who have lived in Kashmir for a year or more to register as voters, replacing a rule that limited the franchise only to those who had lived there in 1947 - the year that India gained independence - or their descendants.

The measure of October 11 "is withdrawn and to be treated as void", an electoral officer in the Jammu region, Avny Lavasa, told Reuters news agency, without giving a reason for the withdrawal.

Kashmir last voted in 2019 in national elections, a few months before it was stripped of its autonomy.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over control of the Himalayan territory.

In 2019, India stripped its part of the region of its remaining measure of autonomy, reorganising Jammu and Kashmir state into two federally-controlled territories and changing the constitution to let non-Kashmiris vote and own land there.

READ MORE:India 'gerrymanders' Kashmir region in redrawn electoral map

New voters