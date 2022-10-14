Two Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli forces in a raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

"Two martyrs arrived at the Jenin government hospital," , the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday, as the Israeli military announced an ongoing operation in the city's refugee camp.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli military forces stormed the city of Jenin from several entrances, according to eyewitnesses.

Israeli forces used live fire in clashes with Palestinians in the Jenin camp, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The army did not immediately comment on the deaths.

Two Palestinian teenagers were shot dead on Saturday during a raid in Jenin, while a 12-year-old boy died on Monday from wounds sustained last month, according to a health ministry toll.

The Israeli raids have killed more than 120 Palestinians, making this year the deadliest since 2015.