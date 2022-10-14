WORLD
Years of war cause explosion of mental illness in Yemen
The war-torn country, with around 30 million people, had just 59 psychiatrists in 2020 which means one for every half a million people, according to health ministry figures.
One 2017 study, by Yemen's Family Development and Guidance Foundation based in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, estimated that nearly a fifth of all residents had mental health issues. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 14, 2022

Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosis: Yemen's seven years of brutal civil war have caused an explosion of mental illness overwhelming the basic health care services.

"We try to provide treatment, but we cannot treat everyone", said Adel Melhi, director of a psychiatric hospital in the rebel-blockaded city of Taez, on Friday.

Taez is one of the places hardest hit by the conflict.

While the government-run Taez psychiatric hospital has space for 200 patients, the numbers needing care because of the "tragedies caused by the war" have surged far higher, Melhi said.

The hospital lacks the necessary staff and drugs to cope. As government funds cover just a quarter of its budget, it relies on donations for the rest.

READ MORE:Yemeni children suffer from damages to their well-being

Toll of conflict

Yemen, with around 30 million people, had just 59 psychiatrists in 2020 – or one for every half a million people – according to health ministry figures.

Add in therapists, caregivers and nurses, and the number of professionals dedicated to mental health rises to 300, divided across seven hospitals.

The authorities have not published any recent data on mental illness in Yemen, long the Arab peninsula's poorest country.

One 2017 study, by Yemen's Family Development and Guidance Foundation based in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, estimated that nearly a fifth of all residents had mental health issues.

The report said the population "faces constant pressure, loss and serious shocks -- whether as a result of food insecurity, unemployment, cholera, arbitrary detention, torture, indiscriminate attacks, air strikes or poor basic public services."

The United Nations, in a report this year, said the number could now be even higher because of the additional strain of the Covid pandemic and the "continuing toll of the conflict".

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have fought a Saudi-led pro-government coalition since 2015 in a grinding war that has killed hundreds of thousands and pushed the impoverished nation to the brink of famine.

A UN-brokered ceasefire since April brought a sharp reduction in hostilities and facilitated moves to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation, according to aid agencies.

But that truce expired on October 2, and failed attempts to extend it have stoked fears of fresh conflict.

Aid groups have raised alarm with more than 23 million people – more than two-thirds of Yemen's population -- dependent on aid.

READ MORE: Yemen's warring parties fail to renew UN-brokered truce

SOURCE:AFP
