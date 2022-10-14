Friday, October 14, 2022

EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support

The European Union is set to announce next week that it’s setting up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and will provide around half a billion more dollars to help buy weapons for the war-torn country, diplomats and officials said.

The aim is to train almost 15,000 Ukrainian troops in a number of EU countries, chiefly Poland and Germany, the officials said on Friday.

It would range from standard military training to specialised instruction, based on Ukraine’s needs. The EU hopes to have it operational by mid-November.

Ukraine strike destroys Russian electrical substation

An electric substation in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border, was set on fire by a Ukrainian strike, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"An electric substation... caught fire after a strike on Belgorod," Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that it would take "up to four hours" to activate a backup system and restore power.

He did not specify how many people had lost power in the city of 330,000, which until now has rarely been hit by Ukrainian fire, unlike the surrounding Belgorod region.

US to send munitions, Humvees to Ukraine in $725M aid package -officials

The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include munitions and vehicles but not significant new capabilities or counter-air defences, two US officials briefed on the $725 million package told Reuters news agency.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity on Friday, said that the timing of the announcement of the weapons package as well as its contents and value could change until the last minute.

The package, that could come as soon as Friday, is the first aid package since Russia's barrage of rocket attacks on Ukraine in recent days.

War in Ukraine: NGOs file complaint against TotalEnergies

A French and a Ukrainian nongovernmental organisation have filed a complaint for “complicity in war crimes” against TotalEnergies, which they accuse of having operated a gas field that allegedly produces kerosene used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine.

The Paris counterterrorism prosecutor's office confirmed on Friday that it formally received the complaint and is going to examine it.

A statement from TotalEnergies denounced “outrageous and defamatory” accusations which “are an insult to the integrity of our teams and go against our values.”

Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network

The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, a US official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions.

Musk's Starlink system of more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites has provided broadband internet to more than 150,000 Ukrainian ground stations. Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs.

Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month military campaign in Ukraine despite a string of defeats, as Kiev said it was "stronger than ever" and would emerge victorious.

Putin's comments came hours after Kremlin-supported officials in the southern region of Kherson urged residents to leave after Kiev said its forces were advancing on the region's eponymous main city.

Moscow also hinted at the potentially wide extent of the damage dealt to the Crimea bridge - the sole connecting its mainland to the annexed Ukrainian peninsula - following a blast, saying it could take many months to complete repairs.

US 'disappointed' with EU Commission on Ukraine debt

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told EU counterparts she was disappointed that the European Commission has not joined a group of creditors providing debt relief to Ukraine.

"I will say honestly that I remain disappointed that the European Commission has not joined the group of creditors to offer debt service relief to Ukraine," Yellen said on Friday at a meeting with European Union finance ministers and EU commissioners in Washington.

"Ukraine as you know faces an immense financing gap and needs our full support," she said.

Ukraine wants global financial crime watchdog to expel Russia

Ukraine's central bank chief said he plans to ask the global financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to expel Russia over its offensives on Ukraine.

Newly appointed central bank governor Andriy Pyshnyi said on Friday that he would make the request on behalf of the bank in a letter to the FATF before the organisation's plenary session on October 18-21.

Pyshnyi accused Russia of "creating serious threats to the security and integrity of the world's financial system" and demanded that Moscow be made to "feel the price" for its attacks on Ukraine.

Ukraine says over 1,600 settlements liberated since start of war

Ukrainian forces have liberated a total of 1,620 settlements since the start of Russia's war, the presidential office said as the country marked Defenders Day.

In a post on Telegram on Friday, Kiril Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said "heroic resistance" to reclaim occupied Ukrainian lands from Russian forces still continues.

"I congratulate everyone who defends Ukraine, and we remember everyone who gave their lives for Ukraine. Thanks to you, 1,620 settlements have already been liberated from the Russian invaders," Tymoshenko said.

Zelenskyy promises victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday by promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine.

In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kiev, Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.