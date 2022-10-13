Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Türkiye will be important as it comes in light of regional and international challenges that require joint coordination, the Turkish communications director has said.

"This visit is of special importance as it coincides with a period of regional and international crises, in which Türkiye and Qatar have common perspectives," Fahrettin Altun told the Qatari News Agency on Thursday.

The Qatari leader arrived in Istanbul on Thursday and on Friday he will attend the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Joint Strategic Committee in Istanbul, with the participation of relevant ministers.

Both Ankara and Doha "call for dialogue, diplomacy and peace with these common perspectives," said Altun, adding that during the visit, the two countries would "display a common stance on international and regional issues, demonstrating that they are in favour of rights and justice that take into account the interests of the peoples."

Altun's remarks came a day before the eighth meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, which will be held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

All aspects of Türkiye-Qatar relations and potential steps aimed at deepening and advancing bilateral cooperation will be discussed at the meeting.

The Supreme Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a bilateral mechanism to form the institutional basis of high-level dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

"This Committee makes significant contributions to the strategic development of bilateral relations. Meeting annually, the Committee plays an important role in building an institutional pathway that guarantees to reinforce its past achievements," Altun said.

He added that Türkiye and Qatar were working to improve their relations in every field.