Türkiye's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has met with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos as part of NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels.

During the meeting on Thursday at NATO’s headquarters, the duo discussed regional defence and security issues.

The Turkish defence minister also met with his US, German, French and British counterparts.

Following the meeting of the Nuclear Planning Group, Akar separately met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht.

Akar also held a bilateral meeting with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and before the family photo shoot of the NATO defence ministers, he had a conversation with British Defence Minister Ben Wallace.

READ MORE:Türkiye's letter to UN rejects Greek claims over militarisation of islands