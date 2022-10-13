EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned Moscow that its forces would be "annihilated" by the West's military response if President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Thursday's remark came amid concerns about the possibility of Moscow using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in Ukraine.

Fears have grown after Putin issued veiled threats as he staged the annexation of four occupied regions in the face of losses on the battlefield.

"Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot afford bluffing, and it has to be clear that the people supporting Ukraine and the European Union and the Member States, and the United States and NATO are not bluffing neither," Borrell said at the opening of a Diplomatic Academy in Belgium.

The US and NATO has so far steered clear of intervening militarily in the Ukraine conflict for fear of sparking a catastrophic nuclear conflict with Moscow.

"Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer but such a powerful answer from the military side that the Russian Army will be annihilated," Borrell added.

READ MORE:Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since Cuban Missiles Crisis

'Very important line'