Al Thani, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on energy markets
The two leaders discussed energy markets, food security, the situation in Libya, Syria and the Iran nuclear talks.
Putin and Al Thani met on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana. / Reuters
By Eren Doguoglu
October 13, 2022

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis and its impact on energy markets during a meeting on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Kazakhstan, the emir's office has said.

Al Thani and Putin also discussed the conflict's impact on food security as well as the situation in Libya, Syria and the Iran nuclear talks, the office said in a statement on Thursday.

Putin hailed relations between Russia and Qatar, saying they are developing "successfully."

Touching upon trade, Putin also said the turnover between the countries has "a good tendency" for growth.

Al Thani said Qatar made investments in the Russian economy and those investments "justified themselves."

The emir also thanked Putin for his support in organising the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Smoothing tensions

The meeting was meant as an attempt to smooth over tensions between Russia and Qatar, which have grown since the Ukraine crisis broke out earlier this year, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

Major gas-exporter Qatar has sought a largely neutral stance on the conflict but moves by the Gulf Arab state, including its recent criticism of Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory, have recently irked Moscow, the source said.

Qatar "needs cordial relations with Russia and others in the region," in order to continue to play a role as a conflict mediator, the source said.

Earlier on Thursday, Al Thani said that Qatar has strong and historic relations with Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

"Qatar's emir emphasised support for all international and regional efforts to find an immediate peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis and affirmed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of states," the statement from the emir's office said.

