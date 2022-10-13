Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis and its impact on energy markets during a meeting on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Kazakhstan, the emir's office has said.

Al Thani and Putin also discussed the conflict's impact on food security as well as the situation in Libya, Syria and the Iran nuclear talks, the office said in a statement on Thursday.

Putin hailed relations between Russia and Qatar, saying they are developing "successfully."

Touching upon trade, Putin also said the turnover between the countries has "a good tendency" for growth.

Al Thani said Qatar made investments in the Russian economy and those investments "justified themselves."

The emir also thanked Putin for his support in organising the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

