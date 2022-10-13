Greece stands apart globally with its extremely high military expenditure and an ambitious armament program in the wake of skyrocketing energy prices and a severe downturn in the European economy.

Defence expenditure to gross domestic product (GDP) of the country rose to 3.76 percent as of 2022 – up from 2.45 percent in 2019 – when the conservative New Democracy (ND) government took over from the leftist SYRIZA-PS.

This figure is higher than even the US.

Consequently, Greece’s defence expenditure soared to around $8.4 billion in 2022, from $5 billion in 2019, which indicates an astonishing increase of over 60 percent.

That is to say, Greece’s defence spending per person stands at a whopping $730 as of 2022.

Comparably, the share of defence spending in Türkiye’s GDP is forecast to be around 1.22 percent, clocking in the country's per-person expenditure at only $166.

What is noteworthy is that over 45 percent of Athens’s massive defence budget is allocated to new weapon purchases.

France reaping big benefits

France, a traditional arms supplier to Athens, has benefited the most from Greece’s accelerated drive for armament, according to the arms transfers database by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

As such, Paris secured big-ticket deals, including 24 Rafale warplanes and FDI frigates, along with developed missiles and electronic warfare systems.

The cost of these two deals is estimated to be around $6 billion.

Washington, to which Athens provided access to numerous military facilities through the update of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement in 2019 and 2021, has recently expedited the transfer of the vast amount of weapons.

Consequently, the transfer of 1,200 M-117 armoured vehicles, 10 CH-47D heavy-lift cargo helicopters, and 60 OH-58D reconnaissance/combat helicopters is underway.