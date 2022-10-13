An Indian Supreme Court panel has failed to rule on a ban on hijabs in schools, referring the matter to the chief justice after a split decision, and leaving in place a state's ruling against the scarfs worn by women that sparked uproar.

"We have a divergence of opinion," said Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta, one of two judges on the panel.

Gupta said he had wanted an appeal against the ban to be quashed while his colleague on the panel, Sudhanshu Dhulia, said wearing the hijab was a "matter of choice".

The chief justice would set up a larger bench to further consider the case, they said but did not say by when that could happen.

Supreme Court decisions apply nationwide.

Larger bench

Anas Tanwir, a lawyer for one of the Muslim petitioners who appealed against the Karnataka ban, told Reuters the split verdict was a "semi-victory" for them.