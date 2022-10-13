NATO will provide more air defence assistance to Ukraine, the 30-member military alliance’s secretary general has said.

Jens Stoltenberg spoke on Thursday at a joint press conference with US defence minister Lloyd Austin before the second day of the NATO defence minister’s reunion in Brussels.

Stoltenberg announced that the ministers agreed to “provide more air defence assistance to Ukraine” at the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Wednesday.

“We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he reiterated, vowing increased support for the country, which is battling Russian forces since February.

NATO also welcomes the decision of the UN General Assembly condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories and calling on Moscow to restore the country’s territorial integrity, he added.

'Security of the region'