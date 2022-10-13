Türkiye's aim is to stop bloodshed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible despite hurdles, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Our goal is to continue the momentum gained despite the difficulties in the field and to stop the bloodshed as soon as possible," Erdogan said at the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye's intensive efforts with the UN and the two parties to the conflict to curb the negative effects of the war have gained the appreciation of the entire world.

Erdogan is expected to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Astana summit.

READ MORE: Putin, Erdogan may meet in Astana this week