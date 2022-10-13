Lawmakers in crisis-hit Iraq meet for their fourth attempt this year to elect a state president and break a year-long gridlock marred by deadly violence that has deepened economic woes.

Parliament is due to convene on Thursday in Baghdad's Green Zone, the capital's fortified government and diplomatic district that was recently the site of large protest camps set up by rival factions.

Among the 30 candidates, top contenders include the incumbent, President Barham Saleh of the PUK, aged 61, and current KRG Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed of the KDP, aged 54.

Abdel Latif Rashid, aged 78, a former water resources minister and ex-PUK leader running as an independent, has been suggested as a potential consensus candidate.

But the race remains open.

Next step, new PM

Once elected, the president will appoint a prime minister – chosen by the largest coalition in parliament – who will then begin arduous negotiations to choose their cabinet.

Key runners for prime minister are the Coordination Framework's candidate, former minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani, 52.