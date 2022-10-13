Ukraine has sought to woo France with a mock love-letter video, urging its ally to send more artillery as a "romantic gesture" to repel the Russian offensive.

The unusual plea by the Defence Ministry, set to Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg's sultry hit "Je T'aime... Moi Non Plus", comes as Kiev urges Western nations to help bolster its air defences after a rash of deadly Russian air strikes in recent days.

"Romantic gestures take many forms," reads the text in the video posted to the ministry's Twitter account on Wednesday, opening with footage of pink roses, milk chocolate and a sunset over the Seine river.

"But if you really want to win our hearts," it adds before cutting to images of large guns in action, "nothing beats 155-mm highly mobile self-propelled artillery".

'Please, send us more'

In French, the ministry's video thanks France for its support.