WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, Mexico agree on Ukraine-type plan for Venezuela migrants
Plan will enable thousands of people from the South American country to enter the US by air and also send some Venezuelans to Mexico.
US, Mexico agree on Ukraine-type plan for Venezuela migrants
Venezuelans recently surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality stopped at US border after Mexicans. / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 12, 2022

United States has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression have been admitted, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the US, the two nations have said.

In a related announcement, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment. 

At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries.

The agreement over Venezuelans — as announced by the US and Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry — addresses an unusually large increase in Venezuelans arriving at the US border with Mexico after a perilous journey over land that includes Panama’s notorious Darien Gap.

Under the agreement, Venezuelans who are chosen would arrive at US airports. 

The US has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war for stays of up to two years and has admitted tens of thousands so far, including nearly 17,000 in August.

READ MORE:Mexico finds about 100 migrants in locked abandoned truck

RECOMMENDED

Sudden demographic shift

Venezuelans recently surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality stopped at the US border after Mexicans. 

In August, Venezuelans were stopped 25,349 times, up 43 percent from 17,652 in July and four times the 6,301 encounters in August 2021, signalling a remarkably sudden demographic shift.

An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since the economy tanked in 2014, mostly to Latin America and Caribbean countries. 

But the US economy's relative strength since the Covid-19 pandemic has caused Venezuelan migrants to look north. 

Also, strained relations with the Venezuelan government make it extremely difficult to send them home under Title 42 authority, encouraging more to come.

READ MORE: Mexico caravan migrants get visas as they trek toward US

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links