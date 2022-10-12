WORLD
2 MIN READ
Flood victims burn alive in Pakistan bus fire
Blaze engulfs passenger bus in southern Sindh province, leaving 17 dead and wounding 10 others, officials say.
Flood victims burn alive in Pakistan bus fire
It was not immediately clear as to what caused the fire, police say. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 12, 2022

At least 17 flood-affected people have died of burns in southern Pakistan when the bus they were travelling caught fire as they were returning home, officials said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the M-9 motorway connecting the port city of Karachi with Hyderabad and Jamshoro cities of Sindh province.

"So far, 17 passengers have died in the accident, 10 were injured who were treated by rescue teams," Siraj Qasim Soomro, parliamentary health secretary told reporters.

Around 35 people were travelling on the bus.

"Those who were travelling in the bus were flood-affected people who had relocated somewhere off the motorway, and they were heading back home in Dadu district," Jamshoro District Commissioner Asif Jameel told the Reuters news agency.

They were using private transport for the purpose, Jameel added.

It was not immediately clear as to what caused the fire, but police said that apparently, the fire erupted at the rear portion of the bus then engulfed the entire bus.

Some passengers jumped out of the bus to escape the fire.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Pakistan floods: World Bank to provide $2B in reconstruction efforts

Deadly roads

Dadu district is among the worst flood-hit districts of the Sindh province.

In August 20 people were killed in a fiery crash at a motorway in Multan Southern Punjab when it collided with an oil tanker.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to speeding, poor road infrastructure and the use of unfit vehicles.

In 2017, an oil tanker overturned and caught fire in the region, killing more than 100 people.

READ MORE: UN resolution seeks aid for flood-hit Pakistan as situation 'gets worse'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links