The United States has offered new help to Haiti in combatting the Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises but made clear it was reluctant to send troops for a proposed international force.

Biden's administration pledged on Wednesday that more steps would be taken after the US imposed visa restrictions on Haitians blamed for unrest and that it is working with Mexico on a draft resolution for the UN Security Council that creates targeted sanctions.

At the request of the Haitian government, the US Coast Guard will also deploy one of its major cutters to patrol off the capital Port-au-Prince, the State Department said, describing the move as an "additional sign of resolve and support."

Brian Nichols, the top US diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, and Lieutenant General Andrew Croft, deputy commander of the US Southern Command, began two days in Port-au-Prince where they will meet Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other key stakeholders, the State Department added.

"We are sending a clear message that the United States will continue to support the Haitian people during this critical time," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

He said the United States was identifying Haitian officials and others involved in street gangs that have blocked humanitarian aid and would prevent them as well as their families from entering their giant neighbour to the north.

"Our intent in imposing these visa restrictions is to demonstrate that there are consequences for those instigating violence and unrest in the country," Blinken said.

State Department spokesperson Price said that the United States would also "accelerate" new humanitarian assistance, with officials noting that the aid would include cholera relief and fuel.