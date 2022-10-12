Hundreds of people have protested at checkpoints into a refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops broke out across the West Bank, with a Palestinian teenager killed by Israelis near the southern city of Hebron.

Palestine's Health Ministry identified the victim as 18-year-old Osama Adawi, who was shot in the abdomen on Wednesday. He was among the more than 100 Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank so far in 2022 — the worst spasm of violence in seven years.

Wednesday's protests erupted as security forces continued a hunt for the gunman who shot an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint into the Shuafat refugee camp, a heavily built-up area on the northern outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem that is home to an estimated 60,000 people.

The area has been blockaded for days as police have imposed strict vehicle checks and combed through streets and houses looking for the shooter.

On Wednesday, long lines of cars formed at checkpoints leading out of the area while groups of youths hurled stones at police and set fire to rubbish containers, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Clashes also broke out in cities across the occupied West Bank, including Bethlehem and Nablus, where Israeli forces blocked roads into the city.

Around the southern city of Hebron, Israeli troops opened fire on protesters at a highway, hitting at least one person.

