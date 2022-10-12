EU countries have agreed on sanctioning Iran following its brutal crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini's death, diplomats have said, as demonstrations continue to rock the country.

Four EU diplomats told AFP news agency that a political agreement was reached on Wednesday on the sanctions and that a foreign ministers' meeting to be held in Luxembourg next Monday was to officialise them.

There were no details on the impending sanctions, but the United States, Britain and Canada have already separately targeted security branches of the Iranian government.

The United States and Britain have imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police, who arrested 22-year-old Amini last month for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf in an improper way.

She was taken unconscious from a police station to hospital where she died. Her family, the protesters in Iran, Western officials and rights groups have all called her death a "killing". Iran denies that and says she died of natural causes related to childhood surgery.

Canada last week said it will permanently deny entry to more than 10,000 members of the Iranian regime, including those belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, which is leading a deadly crackdown in the face of protests.

The latest European sanctions will land at a delicate moment, given that the EU plays a coordinating role in talks aimed at reviving a 2015 deal that curbed Iran's nuclear activities.

Those talks are in an impasse, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

Protests rage