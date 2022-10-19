Two years ago, Denmark’s former Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye wanted to find out if there was a connection between where people came from and how they appeared in the ministry’s crime and employment statistics.

This led to Tesfaye overseeing the creation of a new and unusual statistical measure, MENAPT: Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Türkiye, which is different from the classification for non-Western countries already in use by Statistics Denmark — the central authority collecting, compiling and publishing statistics on the Danish society.

MENAPT is an extension of an existing controversial term MENA (Middle East and North Africa), an European construct to club together nations of tens of millions in groups for their own foreign policy needs.

The term MENA is also seen as a colonial legacy, since it was the British India Office that first coined the term ‘Middle East’ in the 1850s, and which was later popularised by Alfred Thayer Mahan, a celebrated advocate of American naval power.

Dr Etee Bahadur, a faculty at Jamia Millia Islamia, wrote in OpIndia that the nomenclature ‘Middle East’ is somewhat reminiscent of Eurocentrism. “After all, the region can be termed ‘Middle East’ only when looked at from Europe.”

If looked at geographically, the area falling in the ‘Middle East’ region would actually be along the western periphery of Asia.

So, what’s new in the Danish list is that it targets a select few countries and only those with predominantly Muslim populations — a list of countries never classified in the same pot before. For example, Israel fails to find a place in the Danish list and so does Eritrea and Ethiopia despite being geographically placed between Egypt, Somalia and Djibouti.

Israel, Eritrea and Ethiopia are not predominantly Muslim, unlike Egypt, Somalia and Djibouti.

Though the list was introduced in 2020, it has since then become an important part of the country’s political rhetoric. Moreover, the new citizenship regulations put into effect last year indicated that applicants from MENAPT countries would be judged separately from their counterparts in the non-Western list.

Critics of MENAPT see this as an attempt that could lead to further discrimination against Muslims living in Denmark, and especially those belonging to countries on the list.

Dr Amani Hassani, a sociologist who writes on anti-Muslim racism, racialisation and spatialisation, says the worry is that the MENAPT category will become part of the evaluation of citizenship applications.

“Some politicians who are part of the citizenship approval committee have in past years admitted that they vote against applicants who originate from Muslim majority countries,” she tells TRT World.

“If politicians get a clear statistical tool to differentiate between Muslim applicants from other non-Western applicants, they will be able to reject any citizenship applications from Muslims with little oversight.”

Hassani says the category has already been used by Statistics Denmark to differentiate between non-Western and MENAPT immigrants and descendants in terms of employment rates and poverty levels.

“It is not difficult to imagine how the government will be able to interpret these numbers as a way of targeting legislation and policies towards Muslim immigrants and descendants,” she says.

European Islamophobia Report 2021, released late last month, where Hassani authored a chapter on Denmark, highlighted in reference to the MENAPT list how structural barriers for Muslims increased through new policies and legislation in Denmark.

It said the category might enable the government to specifically target Muslim citizens by inferring their Muslimness based on their countries of origin, and allowing politicians to explicitly discriminate against Muslim citizenship applicants with little public oversight.

In 2021, a report published by the Danish Institute of Human Rights revealed that 35 percent of all descendants of migrants did not possess Danish citizenship, many of whom were Muslims and born in Denmark, which hampered their prospects of participating on a level-playing field as their Danish peers.

Muslims as the quintessential ‘other’

Hassani is a Denmark born and bred after her grandparents moved to the country as labour migrants in the late 1960s.

Coming of age in the years post-9/11, Hassani says she was old enough to experience the shift in the political and media discourse on Muslims in Denmark in the early 2000s, and how it has progressively gotten worse since then.